Congress removes Digvijaya Singh as Goa and Karnataka in-charge

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday replaced Digvijaya Singh as general secretary in-charge of poll-bound Karnataka as well as Goa, where the party failed to form a government despite emerging as the largest single party.

The charge of Karnataka has been given to party MP KC Venugopal, who has been appointed a general secretary. A Chella Kumar has been named the AICC in-charge of Goa.

Four party secretaries - Manickam Tagore, PC Vishnunadh, Madhu Yashki Goud and Sake Sailjanath - will assist Venugopal. "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has assigned the task of looking after Karnataka and Goa affairs to new AICC teams," the Congress statement said.

Elections will be held to the Karnataka assembly in the first half of next year.

The Congress is in power in the state.