Congress to boycott Narendra Modi in Parliament over 'raincoat' jibe



Vice President Hamid Ansari pacifies agitated Congress members after Modi’s comments in the Rajya Sabha. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Enraged by his "raincoat jibe" against Manmohan Singh, Congress yesterday announced that it will boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament during the entire budget session and will try to bring on board other opposition parties too.

"We will boycott the Prime Minister. We will not listen to him, but we will not assault the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister. At the same time, we will continue to protest, we know that he is an obdurate person.

"It is sad that we have an arrogant person who occupies the chair of the Prime Minister. He has demeaned his office repeatedly by his choice of words and language," Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma told reporters.

Congress held a strategy meet of opposition parties including JD(U), Left, DMK and Samajwadi Party over the issue. Sharma claimed that the other parties too will join them.

Congress had yesterday taken strong exception to the "raincoat" jibe and staged a walkout and demanded an apology from Modi. Congress also disrupted the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha yesterday and protested in the Lok Sabha.