The Congress on Saturday said Rahul Gandhi was the "unquestioned choice" of all its workers across the country to take over as the party president and hoped that their desires would be fulfilled once the intra-party poll was over.
As the party's president. Pics/PTI
Newly-elected members of the Delhi Congress on Saturday adopted a resolution, urging Rahul to take over as the party chief. "Congress workers and leaders from across the country have unanimously expressed their desire for Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the Indian National Congress. Nobody has any difference of opinion. Rahul is the unquestioned choice of all Congress workers," said party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. He confirmed that the Congress organisational poll process is underway and it will be completed soon.
The Delhi unit of Congress, comprising former PM Manmohan Singh, is the first committee to pass such a resolution to promote Rahul Gandhi
Incumbent party chief Sonia Gandhi has been helming the party since 1998. The Election Commission has set a December deadline for the party to conclude the exercise, but the party plans to complete the process by October end.
Virbhadra CM face in Himachal, again
Mandi: Ending speculations over the party's chief ministerial candidate in Himachal Pradesh, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said senior leader Virbhadra Singh will "become the Chief Minister for the seventh time".
