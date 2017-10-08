The Congress on Sa­turday said Rahul Gandhi was the "unquestioned choice" of all its workers across the country to take over as the party president and hoped that their desires would be fulfilled once the intra-party poll was over.



As the party's president. Pics/PTI

Newly-elected members of the Delhi Congress on Saturday adopted a resolution, urging Rahul to take over as the party chief. "Congress workers and leaders from across the country have unanimously expressed their desire for Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the Indian National Congress. Nobody has any difference of opinion. Rahul is the unquestioned choice of all Congress workers," said party sp­o­kesperson Randeep Surjewala. He confirmed that the Congress organisational poll process is underway and it will be completed soon.



The Delhi unit of Congress, comprising former PM Manmohan Singh, is the first committee to pass such a resolution to promote Rahul Gandhi

Incumbent party chief Sonia Gandhi has been helming the party since 1998. The Election Commission has set a December deadline for the party to conclude the exercise, but the party plans to complete the process by October end.