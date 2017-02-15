Conspiracy was hatched at Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence: Supreme Court

New Delhi: Chennai's Poes Garden, residence of late J Jayalalithaa, was the hub of conspiracy and the money flow from one account to another proved the existence of an ‘active conspiracy’ to launder the then CM's ‘ill-gotten wealth’, the Supreme Court said yesterday.

The apex court said VK Sasikala and her two relatives - VN Sudhakaran, Jayalalithaa's foster son, and Elavarasi, the widow of Sasikala's elder brother - resided at Poes Garden with Jayalalithaa and they were "accommodated" there, not on humanitarian concern, but pursuant to the conspiracy hatched by them.

Sasikala loyalist Edappady K Palaniswami elected Legislature Party Leader

Edappady K Palaniswami, a Sasikala loyalist, was yesterday elected the Legislature Party Leader and met Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to stake claim to form the government yesterday. In his brief meeting with the governor, he presented a list of MLAs supporting his claim. Born in an agricultural family, Palaniswami began his political career in AIADMK in 1974. A science graduate, he swore allegiance to Jayalalithaa when AIADMK split into two factions, one led by her and the other by party founder M G Ramachandran’s wife Janaki, after MGR’s death in 1987.

Charges against Sasikala, two others

>> Section 109 of IPC:- Abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment.

>> Section 120-B of IPC:- Criminal conspiracy.

>> Section 13(1)(e) of PC Act:- If he or any person on his behalf, is in possession or has, at any time during the period of his office, been in possession of property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

>> Section 13(2) of PC Act:- Any public servant who commits criminal misconduct shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall be not less than a year but which may extend to seven years.

10

No. of firms set up in just one day to launder money

50

No. of bank accounts Jaya and Sasikala used to launder money

Rs 53.6 cr

The disproportionate assets that Jayalalithaa and three others could not account for