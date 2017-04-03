Constable killed, 11 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar



Representational Image

Srinagar: A policeman was killed and 11 security personnel injured in a grenade attack here last evening.

The police said militants lobbed a grenade at a security force party in old city's Nowhatta area around 6.30 pm as they were withdrawing from the area after the day's deployment.

Police constable Shamim Ahmed was killed. Eleven other security personnel - eight policemen and three CRPF troopers were injured," said a police officer.

Another official said miscreants had engaged the cops by pelting stones on them in the same area.