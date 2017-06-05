Constable misbehaves with girl in Uttar Pradesh, arrested



Constable Ishwar Dayal

A constable posted at Karhal gate police outpost was yesterday arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a girl on May 25, police said.

The 16-year-old girl had gone to the police outpost to enquire about a case when the policeman misbehaved with her. The incident was also recorded in a mobile phone, they said. NDTV reported that the girl and her sister had gone to the police station.

The clipping went viral on social media following which the state government ordered strict action against the constable in question.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said constable Ishwar Dayal was arrested after an FIR was lodged against him at Mainpuri police station.

The case has been filed under the POSCO Act, which applies in cases of sexual abuse of children.

Constable Dayal denied that he had molested them. "I asked them to go home and touched the hand of one of the women. I did not tease them," he was quoted as saying by ANI.