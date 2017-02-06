Constable on bike dies after crashing into truck in Mumbai

A 45-year-old constable was killed after he crashed into a truck on Sunday evening. The Chunabhatti police have arrested the 21-year-old truck driver, Shiv Charan Singh, who had fled after the accident

Constable Pratap Chavan

Crime Branch constable, Unit 4, Pratap Chavan, a resident of Bhoiwada, had gone to drop his children off to a relative’s house in Wadala and was returning home on his bike with wife Pranita. Chavan was at Rahul Nagar, when a truck ahead of him suddenly took a right without giving any signal. Chavan, who was riding on the right side of the road, crashed into the truck and fell.

The couple was taken to a hospital, where Chavan was declared dead on arrival, while Pranati, who had sustained minor injuries, was given first aid and discharged.