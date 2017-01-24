Construction work gives Bhendi Bazaar sleepless nights

The loud drilling sounds and movement of heavy machinery till late into the night, is inconveniencing residents of Bhendi Bazaar

For the last one week residents of Bhendi Bazaar have been suffering sleepless nights. Reason: Construction work that has been undertaken to give the area a major facelift, has spilled into nighttime. The Bhendi Bazar makeover project, which is being carried out by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), has become a cause of concern for residents. The loud drilling sounds and movement of heavy machinery till late into the night.

What’s made the situation even more problematic is that the residents are refusing to complain about it, as they fear backlash from community leaders. The police control room has been receiving innumerable calls from distraught residents. However, they claim they want to be anonymous. “Cement trucks and cranes are being used in the night, adding to all the noise. We are not even able to study in peace,” said an Arts student, who has made several calls to cops. Without dropping names, the student added some people have even questioned the complaint saying that the work is being undertaken in the interest of the community. Another resident, who a sales professional, said, “They should stop heavy construction during nighttime. But, everyone is scared to talk about it fearing backlash.”

Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Ingale from JJ Marg police station, had a different story to tell. “While there are lights on at the construction site, there is no construction work on. But, we do attend the complaints,” he said.

A trust official said, “We take utmost care to see that all our tenants in transits as well as those residing at Bhendi Bazaar are at ease. This matter has come to our attention, and we have informed the concerned members. We reassure our continued commitment to the project and ensure no inconvenience is caused to the local residents.”