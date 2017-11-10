Convict under treatment for STD escapes from hospital

A convict under treatment for sexually transmitted disease at the Government Rajaji Hospital escaped from there on Friday, police said.


The man, arrested in connection with a murder and had been lodged at the central prison here. He was admitted to the hospital and was receiving treatment under security, police said.

It was not known how he managed to escape early this morning, they said, adding a search was on to nab him.

