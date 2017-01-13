Cop, biker injured after crane nudge at Mumbai Central

Unsuspecting duo was waiting at the signal when a crane driver dashed into them

The crane that rammed into the duo near Navjivan Society Junction in Mumbai Central last night. Pic /Milind Karekar

A constable and a civilian were injured when a crane dashed into their bikes near Navjivan Society Junction in Mumbai Central on Thursday night. While the duo sustained minor injuries, the police arrested the crane driver, who had tried to flee after the accident.

According to the Nagpada police, Dattatray Sable (42), attached to the VP Road police station, was returning home on his bike after work.

Around 7.30 pm, he reached the Navjeevan Socitey Junction and stopped the bike when the traffic light turned red. Another bike rider, Bhavesh Gandhi (32), also stopped right next to him. The unsuspecting bikers were waiting when a crane came from behind and dashed both the riders, injuring Sable and Gandhi. Sable sustained injuries to his right shoulder and hands and has been admitted to Nair Hospital. Gandhi suffered minor bruises on his hands and legs.

The driver of the crane had fled. However, angry pedestrians managed to catch him. He was handed over to the Nagpada police team when they arrived at the spot. The driver, who has been identified as Maqsood Barkat Ali Ansari (26), has been booked under relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act and IPC.