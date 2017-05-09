Jammu: Cop allegedly strips woman, inserts chilli powder, beer bottle in genitals

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly subjected to brutal and abusive treatment by a station house manager in Kanachak, Jammu. She alleges the officer forcibly removed her clothes and proceeded to insert chilli powder and a beer bottle in her genitals.

According to a report by CNN-News18, police also arrested the woman's husband, who paid a visit to her, while she was in custody. She was bailed on Saturday.

Also read: 80-year-old woman found dead with bottle inserted in private parts

Kanachal Police Station SHO Rakesh Sharma said the woman claimed she was wrongly confined and tortured for a week. He stated that she blamed a couple under whom she was employed as a domestic help of falsely accusing her of theft, when she left her job. Sharma added that she even accused them of assaulting her.

A special investigation team has been deployed to probe the allegations and a medical examination has been conducted on the woman. Her lawyer compared the vicious act of assault to the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape in Delhi.