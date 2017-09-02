Cop killed as terrorists attack police bus in Jammu and Kashmir



The bus was targetted at Pantha Chowk. Pic tweeted/ANI news

Terrorists yesterday opened fire on a police bus on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the Pantha Chowk area here, killing a policeman and injuring three others.

The bus carrying personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police came under fire from the terrorists in the evening. The vehicle was going from Bemina to Zewan, a police official said.

Four policemen were injured in the attack. They were rushed to the Army's 92 Base Hospital at Badami Bagh cantonment here, where Head Constable Kishan Lal succumbed to his injuries, he said.

BSF jawan killed

A Border Security Force jawan was also yesterday killed in sniper firing by Pakistani troops from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kamaljit Singh (50) suffered bullet injuries in “enemy fire” from across the LoC around 1745 hours today, the BSF official said.

Singh, who was deployed at a forward post in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch, was given first aid. He died while being taken to a military hospital, he said. The ASI hailed from Malkana village in Bathinda district.