Cop misfires gun outside South Mumbai five-star hotel

A constable attached to the Colaba police station was severely injured, after he misfired a round from his service revolver, outside Hotel Taj Mahal near Gateway of India.

Also read: Freak accident! Guard misfires, kills elderly colleague in Mumbai

According to an eyewitness, the sound of gunfire created panic, a the 26/11 terror attacks are still in the minds of people, but the situation was brought under control in few minutes.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 8.45 am. Mumbai is always on alert and the hotel and its surrounding area has 24X7 police patrolling.

Also read - Mumbai: Cop lands in hospital as rifle misfires

A constable was checking his weapon in one of the patrolling vehicles, and suddenly it fired, injuring his palm severely.

Sources said that the injured constable was taken to St George Hospital. Colaba police have taken serious note of the incident and are investigating the matter.