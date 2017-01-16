Cop shoots self at female colleague's home in Gadchiroli

A 45-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol at a woman colleague’ house in Dhanora village in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district, police said.

“Police constable Kanhaiya Naitham committed suicide around 9 am by shooting himself in the head,” police said. Naitham, who was married and had children, was attached to Dhanora Police Station. He went to the residence of his woman colleague, also a constable, and shot himself with the 9 mm pistol, police said. The woman constable stays in a rented flat in the village, they said.

Following the incident, he was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

“Naitham had some domestic issues and his mental status was also not well. This might be the reason behind taking the extreme step. However, further investigation is on,” Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli said.