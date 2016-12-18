Cop suspended for 'shielding' accused in Kharghar daycare child assault case



mid-day's Nov 25 report on the baby's assault



Nagpur: The state government has suspended the police officer investigating the assault of a baby by an attendant of a Kharghar day care centre on charges of delaying the probe to protect the guilty. It also announced that a comprehensive policy would soon be put in place to govern and regulate day care centres and playschools across the state. Besides, registration of all childcare facilities with the government has been henceforth made mandatory.

Minister of State for Home Dr Ranjit Patil told the assembly yesterday that the role of the police officer (unidentified) would be investigated by higher authorities, pending which he was being placed under suspension. He did not clarify whether the supervising officer would also be suspended.The issue was raised in the lower house by a group of all-party legislators led by Shiv Sena's Sunil Prabhu and BJP MLA Prashant Thakur.

CCTV camera footage from November 21 of Kharghar's Poorva Day Care Play School had nailed Afsana Sheikh, an attendant, thrashing a nine-month-old girl. She was initially booked for causing grievous hurt. After the video went viral, the police charged the day care centre owner and Shaikh with attempt to murder. BJP's Ashish Shelar said the officer had deliberately delayed the arrests.

Legislators Sandeep Naik, Jayant Pati (both NCP), Pratap Sarnaik (Sena), Manisha Chaudhari, Bharati Lavekar, Atul Bhatkalkar (all BJP) and Virendra Jagtap (Congress) recommended drawing up a policy for day care centres and offered suggestions.