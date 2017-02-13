Mumbai: Cops swallow bitter pill as sick inmate of Taloja jail flees custody

28-year-old accused runs away from JJ hospital after escort team allows him to go off on his own to buy medicines



Prem alias Hanumant Sadashiv Patil (28) escaped a second time

A 28-year-old accused from Taloja jail managed to give his escort party a slip for the second time, when he was taken to JJ hospital for a mental health check-up. And shockingly, because his escort party allowed him to go alone to a nearby shop for buying medicines. The JJ police have registered a case and started a manhunt to nab him.

Identified as Prem alias Hanumant Sadashiv Patil, he is a resident of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. He was booked by the Panvel police under sections 365 and 363 (kidnapping) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He had been in Taloja jail for 18 months.

When he flew over

Sources from the jail said Patil and two other accused were taken to the hospital on Saturday at 12 pm by an escort team from Navi Mumbai police comprising an assistant sub-inspector and two constables.

“For the last few days, he had been suffering from piles and bleeding heavily. He had also been losing weight because of that. A jail doctor examined him and told us to take him to JJ hospital. Around 4 pm, he managed to flee. We came to know about it at 7 pm, when the other two accused were brought back,” said an officer.

The escort team approached the JJ Marg police station. From 4 pm to 6.30 pm, a search was carried out inside and outside the hospital to locate him - each and every ward was combed, and even toilets were searched.

What the police say

Senior inspector of JJ Marg police station Dilip Shinde said, “It happened at 4 pm, when the accused was allowed to go after he said he would return on buying medicines. We have registered a case and are searching for him.”

“Patil, who is booked under the MCOCA, has a history of escaping from custody; he was left alone by the escort team. A few months ago, he had fled from Vashi civic hospital; he was caught a few days later,” said an officer.