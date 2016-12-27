Cops arrest six, solve Kalyan heist

The Railway Police has nabbed a gang of six and claimed to have cracked the LTT-Patliputra Super Fast Express train dacoity case, a senior GRP official said. “Six persons have been arrested for looting five passengers in the Patna bound train at Kalyan station in the wee hours of Tuesday last. Among those arrested includes a history-sheeter,” SP Railways Niket Kaushik said.

The gang members barged into the train at Kalyan Station last Tuesday and looted 5 passengers at gunpoint. The accused took away their belongings, including mobile phones and cash amounting to R28,570, the officer said.

After the incident multiple teams were formed to nab the accused, police said and added, GRP initially, on a tip-off arrested Shahbaj Shaikh and Saddam Shaikh. During interrogation, the duo revealed names of their accomplices, who were later arrested, the official said. The other accused have been identified as Sachin Masne, Sachin Dhonde, Ravindra Dhongde, Sagar Telam.