Cops assaulted in two separate incidents; 3 arrested by Vasai GRP

The Vasai GRP have booked three men for assaulting two constables in a drunken state in two separate incidents on Monday. While one of the cops suffered a fracture in his hand, the other sustained minor injuries and was discharged from hospital after treatment.

Slapped hard

The first incident occurred around 12:30 am on a train, which the accused Rakesh Kant (30) boarded from Vasai. Kant, who was drunk, entered the women’s coach after he got into the train. When constable Rohidas Magr (52) tried to stop him, he pushed him back and started arguing with him.

Kant even slapped Magr and tore the badge that he was wearing. Thereafter, Magr called up the Virar GRP and asked them to reach the platform before the train arrived at Virar. The moment the train stopped at the station, the cops nabbed the accused and took him to the local police station. A case under sections 353 and 332 of IPC has been registered against Kant.

Major injury

The other incident occurred around 1.30 am when three drunkards were crossing the FOB at Nalasopara station. As they were creating a nuisance on the bridge, the on-duty constable Suryakant Yele (49) tried to stop them.

The accused assaulted him and pushed him down the stairs. Other cops who were present in the area immediately arrested two of them, while one managed to flee. Yele, who suffered a fracture in his hand, was rushed to Alainze hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. A case under sections 353, 333, 336 and 34 have been registered against the arrested accused Rajesh Ray (32) and Salim Shaikh (47), both residents of Nalasopara.