Mumbai Crime: Cops eat, sleep, work at police station for 8 days to nab chain snatchers

Officers at Gamdevi police station didn't go home for 8 days after being ordered by their superiors to crack chain snatch incident that took place at Babulnath last week. Their perseverance resulted in the arrests of two suspects, who allegedly snatched an elderly woman's chain.

According to Hindustan Times, Cops were able to solve the case, thanks to CCTV footage and apprehended Nagesh Pawar alias Nagya (28) and Omisingh Yadav (21).

The duo, who are residents of Nalasopara and P D’Mello Road respectively committed the crime on May 1, when the victim was out on her evening walk.

According to police sources, the 62-year-old often went on walks accompanied by her husband but was alone on the day. CCTV footage captured Pawar snatching the chain while accomplice Yadav hired a cab in which both made their escape.

Pawar, who was wanted in three similar cases then left the city with Yadav and was nabbed on their return at Wadi Bundar.