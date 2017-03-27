Cops foil terrorists' ambush bid

Two militants who attacked a cavalcade of senior officers in south Kashmir were gunned down



Security forces rush to the spot where terrorists ambushed police officers at Padgampora in Pulwama district

Srinagar: In a swift action, two terrorists were yesterday killed when they tried to ambush a police party that included three officers of the rank of superintendent of police in south Kashmir.

The incident happened at Padgampora when a cavalcade of senior superintendents of police of Pulwama and Awantipora, Raees Ahmed and Zahid Malik, was going along with the district's Additional Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli.

The terrorists, who were travelling in a car, came from behind and started firing at the vehicle carrying Kohli in the area on the border of Awantipora and Pulwama, officials said.

The police personnel quickly retaliated the fire in which the two terrorists were killed, they said. One of the slain terrorists has been identified as Shahbaz Safi Wani alias Rayees Kachru. The other is Farooq Ahmed Hurrah from Shopian, who had surrendered in 2010 and was out on parole.



The injured personal security officer of the cleric. Pics/PTI

Cop targetted

There were two attacks on police forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, pushing the state to a high alert days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and the upcoming parliamentary bye-elections there.

The first incident was reported from Budgam district, where terrorists barged into the house of Sub Inspector M Subhan Bhat on Saturday night and took his son and a nephew hostage, ransacked the house and set a car ablaze. The terrorists drove away in the car with the two boys but let them off later, setting the vehicle on fire, police said.

According to the police, the terrorists said they wanted to kill the officer who is currently posted at the Baramulla district jail, where terrorist-turned separatist leader Masarat Alam is lodged.

Cleric's guard hit

In another incident, three boys riding a motor-cycle, threw chilly powder into the eyes of the personal security officer of a cleric in Jammu, besides hitting him with blunt objects and fleeing with his AK-47 rifle.

The incident took place on Saturday night when constable Mohd Hanief, PSO of Anjuman Minhaj-e-Rasool chairman Maulana Dehlavi, was walking down to the district police lines, police said.

Police have arrested two of the suspects - Masood and Shahid, and launched a manhunt to track down the third accused Asif who decamped with the AK-47 rifle.