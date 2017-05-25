Mumbai: Cops get their sweet revenge against abusive NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam



NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam after his arrest by the Nagpada police

The long arm of the law has once again caught up with NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam, a lover of throwing his weight around and 'you don't know I am!'. The Nagpada police arrested him last morning for threatening and abusing an on-duty inspector while in jail under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before a court, which sent him to one-day police custody.

Police sources said deputy commissioner of police (zone III) Akhilesh Singh prepared the report after recording statements of a total of 12 local arms division officers and jail officials.

An FIR was filed against Kadam on Saturday morning after the report was made ready on Friday night.

Kadam, an NCP MLA from Solapur, was arrested in August 2015, and behind bars, for his alleged role in a scam involving the Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation, of which he was chairman.

Drunk on power

mid-day had reported on May 19 that Kadam had abused on-duty assistant inspector Manoj Pawar, currently posted at local arms unit II, with his alleged arrogant and entitled behaviour being caught on camera. The report highlighted how last Thursday, when Kadam, who was lodged at Byculla jail, was to be taken to JJ hospital to collect his MRI report and consult the doctor, allegedly abused Pawar because the vehicle to take him to the hospital came late.

While waiting for the van, around 10.45 am on Thursday, Kadam started pacing about impatiently when the on-duty policeman asked him to stop it and stay put. Kadam then started arguing with Pawar and said, "You don't know who I am!" Pawar reminded him that he was an accused and must behave accordingly. After which, Kadam started abusing him and swearing at him.

The dramebaaz

Kadam allegedly even threatened Pawar during the argument that he would get him booked in a false case, asking another policeman present there to call the additional commissioner of police of the local arms division and say that Pawar was asking for a Rs 25,000 bribe.

Kadam even taunted another policeman recording the incident, and later, refused to go to the hospital, demanding that the gate be opened and he be let out.

Conflicted over the next step, as the direction to take him to hospital had come via a court order but how to force someone who didn't want to go, Pawar then called the main control room and reported the incident. An inspector from Nagpada police station arrived and asked Kadam to give it in writing that didn't want to go to the hospital. After that, Kadam allowed himself to be taken to the hospital.