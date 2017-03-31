Cops harass flat owners for selling property to thief in Bhayander



Representational Pic

Instead of sealing an apartment that a burglar had bought in Bhayander East, the Bhoiwada cops have blocked the bank accounts of the sellers to recover money from them.

Hearing a petition related to the issue, a Bombay High Court bench of judges Ranjeet More and Shalini Phansalkar Joshi came down heavily on the police for harassing the sellers and said, "You are not recovery agents." On February 13, the Bhoiwada police arrested Bharat Suthar (29), who had committed a number of thefts at Ashoka Tower in Parel. The police found that Suthar stole goods worth Rs 59 lakh in nine months. He sold them and used the money to buy two flats - one at Vinayak Palace in Bhayandar (E), for which he paid Rs 19 lakh, and the other at Siddhivinayak Society in the same area, for which he paid Rs 8 lakh in cash, and took a loan for the rest.

After his arrest, the cops seized the Vinayak Palace apartment, but in case of the Siddhivinayak one, they blocked the bank accounts of the sellers, Ajay and Vijay Gupta. Following this, the brothers filed a writ petition in court, accusing the cops of harassing them.