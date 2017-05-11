Crime: Palghar cops nab woman's rapist-killer days after her semi-nude body was found

The semi-naked body of a woman was recovered from the bushes behind Sadguru construction site on April 18

Accused Abdullah alias Shekan Samad Shaikh

Days after a semi-naked body of a woman was recovered from the bushes behind Sadguru construction site, the Palghar district crime branch has managed to nab the accused. Though the deceased woman is yet to be identified, investigation revealed that she was raped and then strangulated to death.

Crime branch officers arrested the accused identified as Abdullah alias Shekan Samad Shaikh (43) from Virar Kumbhar pada area on Tuesday. According to police, the body was recovered around 11.30 am on April 18.

After it was sent for post-mortem to a local government hospital, it was revealed that the woman was raped and then murdered.

Also read - Mumbai: Woman's naked body found at under-construction site in Kurla

The local crime branch was conducting a parallel probe along with the Arnala police. The cops managed to trace the accused with the help of a CCTV footage that they recovered from near Virar railway station. The footage shows Abdullah talking to the victim.

Informer helps in arrest

Speaking to mid-day, a crime branch officer said, "We had circulated photos of the victim among various police stations of the city, but had not got any clue. The CCTV helped us track down the accused, who is a Virar resident. Later when an informer told us that he would be visiting Mahesh Park in Nalasopara (east), we nabbed him from there."

Also read: Indian-origin woman's body found in suitcase in UK

The officer further said, "When the woman enquired about an address from the accused, he took her to a secluded place on the pretext of showing the way and raped her. When she tried to call someone from her phone, Abdullah strangulated her to death."

Accused confesses to crime

When contacted, senior police inspector of Palghar district crime branch, Ashok Vhanmane said, "The accused has confessed to the crime. He has been handed over to the Arnala police, who will investigate the matter further."