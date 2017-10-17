After the gruesome and tragic death of the mother of two in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar, the Navi Mumbai police is probing the role of Cidco officials and the contractor who are carrying out road leveling work in the area.



Representational Image

The incident took place near Kharghar’s Utsav Chowk as per a report by the Times of India. The 34-year-old woman was riding a bike and skid on an uneven joint on the road between the concrete and asphalt part of the road. After which a hydra machine that was being driven just behind her.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral and the Panvel municipal commissioner Sudhakar Shinde and DCP (Traffic) Nitin Pawar have mentioned that the role of Cidco over the unfinished road leveling work. Nitin Pawar said, "The footage shows the driver of the hydra machine was just behind the biker and it would have been rather difficult for him to apply the brakes. For a more comprehensive punishment and deterrent, there has to be a thorough investigation of Cidco officials and contractor for any delay to roadworks. If any negligence is found, they will be booked under sections 304(A) and 304(2)."

Right after the accident, the police booked the hydra machine driver for rash and negligent driving under section 304 (A). The Cidco chief engineer K K Varkhedkar and superintendent engineer S G Rokade in charge of Kharghar node, have asked for a detailed report on the incident from the engineer concerned. Rokade said, "A patchwork job was underway but there was rain also. We will come to know the details after we get a report.''

The DCP (Traffic) Nitin Pawar said, "Our Kharghar traffic unit will assist in the investigation by the police unit to find out if there's delay or negligence by Cidco officials or contractor." The municipal commissioner Sudhakar Shinde said that he wanted Cidco to speed up all the road work in Kharghar, but in vain.

In response to the apathy of the roads in Kharghar, residents have planned a candlelight march from Utsav Chowk to Cidco Bhavan on Tuesday to demand action against Cidco officials and the contractor responsible for the bad road conditions.

