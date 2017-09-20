Mumbai: Cops probe if Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar funded Shraddha Kapoor's film

The Thane police, who arrested dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar on Monday night, are investigating if he invested in biopic based on sister Haseena Parkar



After arresting fugitive Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar late on Monday for allegedly extorting money from builders, the Thane police are now investigating whether any cash from D-Company has flowed into the upcoming movie Haseena Parkar. Commissioner of Police, Thane, Parambir Singh said, "The gang earlier used to finance movies with the money got through extortion. We will check if any similar investment was made recently."

Iqbal Kaskar has been sent to police custody for eight days

The movie Haseena Parkar, on the lady don addressed as Aapaa, is completely based on Kaskar and Dawood's sister, and the Thane police suspect that extortion money may have been pumped into it.

"After Parkar's death, Kaskar was handling D-Company's business in Mumbai and Thane from her home in Nagpada. Parkar used to hold a daily darbar there, a practice that Kaskar continued," said an officer.



The Thane building where Mumtaz Shaikh stayed in a flat allegedly extorted from the builder

In custody

Kaskar was taken into custody from Parkar's house on Monday night by a team led by Pradeep Sharma, encounter specialist and Anti-Extortion Cell's senior inspector. The other two arrested are Mumtaz Shaikh, 48, and Israr Ali Sayed Ali, 57.

Sharma said, "They were produced in Thane court and sent to police custody for eight days. The process to gather more information and evidence is on."

The Thane police have also detained three others - Mohammed Yasin Khwaja Shaikh, 48, a drug peddler posing as a cable operator, Iqbal Ismail Parkar, 58, who owns a hotel, and Navan Fernando, 37, who runs a transport business. "They were found with Kaskar, and hence, detained. Probe is on to find out their role in the case. Khwaja claimed Kaskar used to consume cocaine, which he (Khwaja) supplied to him," said a senior officer.

However, Advocate Shyam Keswani, representing Kaskar, said, "It's a false case; he's been arrested only on the basis of a mere allegation. We will take it to the highest level."

Fear spread all over

The case against Kaskar was registered on a builder's complaint at Kasarwadavli police station. Singh said names of some corporators and businessmen have also come up. "We have come to know about a corporator who used to help the accused extort money. We are gathering evidence and only after that will book those involved. We haven't received any evidence of Dawood's involvement in this, but his name certainly was used for getting money," he added.

Sources said Kaskar had been threatening builders from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. "A Navi Mumbai builder, Hemandra Shah, had to pay Kaskar R3 crore a few years ago. Later, he fled the city and still hasn't come back due to fear," said an officer.

Singh said they would take the ED's help to get details about the accused's money-laundering and extortion cases.

