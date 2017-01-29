Cops raid ex-corporator's Virar house for illegal gambling

The Palghar Crime branch officers raided a flat in Virar on Friday evening and found an illegal gambling den being run in the premises. The police arrested 12 people from the spot and seized cash.

According to the police officers the flat belong to the ex-corporator of the Bahujan Vikas Agadi (BVA) political party. The corporator identified as Sathiraj Nahata owned a flat in the Geeta Aparments in Virar west where the police conducted the raid based on a tip off.

The crime branch officers would also question the ex-corporator to find out whether the flat was used with his permission or he had given it on rent as he his absconding.

The arrested accused were identified Rafique Abdul Anis Shekh 40, Bhalchandra Vasudev Kavli 58, Imtiyaz Razak Chaus 50, Haresh Jivraj Sheth 56, Dilip Gemsingh Jadhav 41, Sachin Harishchandra Patil 50,Bhalchandra Pandurang Vaze 56, Suchak Vinod Jain 42, Manoj Virendra Zaveria 47, Sundar Babu Shethi 58, Yelappa Bhagwan Naikode 42 and and Anil Nathreshwar Jha 36(care taker of the house) said a police official from Local crime branch of Palghar district.

"We have arrested them with the various section of Gambling act and later released on bail as said senior police inspector Ashok Vhanmane from Palghar Local crime branch unit flat owner Sathiraj Nahata is absconding as we are taking search ho him. We have sized more than1 lakh 49 thousand cash and playing cards from the accused he added."