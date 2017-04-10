Cops raid posh SoBo pub for flouting deadline

A posh nightclub in South Mumbai, Tryst, was raided by the police for allegedly flouting norms - operating well beyond the deadline. Located in Lower Parel's Phoenix Mills compound, the pub was found functioning till 1.50 am.

Deputy commissioner of police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande, on reaching the spot, verified the violation and reached the nightclub with backup from NM Joshi Marg police station.

"While on a night round in Lower Parel, I heard music coming from the area, and on inspecting, found the pub functioning beyond the permissible time limit. I then asked the local police to take action as per law," said Lande.

Sources said a senior officer first tried to enter the club to check if it was playing music and entertaining guests, when the bouncers stopped him from going in. He and his team then called up the police control room for backup.

Soon, 20-25 policemen reached the spot and entered the premises. An officer said, "The NM Joshi Marg police have taken action against the pub under the Mumbai Police Act 33(w) and slapped a fine of Rs 12,500 on it for violating rules."