Cops recover DY Patil's stolen car from Madhya Pradesh

After nearly three years, the Madhya Pradesh police have recovered a car, which was stolen from Navi Mumbai. The vehicle belonged to veteran politician of Maharashtra and former governor of Tripura and Bihar, DY Patil. On getting the news, a team from the Turbhe police station went to MP on Tuesday and took the vehicle in their custody. However, the thieves, who had stolen the car, are still at large.



According to police, the Skoda Superb car was stolen when it was taken to a showroom for servicing, in the year 2014. The vehicle keys were kept on a tray and on the pretext of taking a test drive, the thieves took it. "Last month, the MP police found the car on a road in Shivpuri district. The culprits have removed the original number plate and put a new one issued in Gujarat," said Sanjay Yadav, assistant police inspector of Turbhe police station.

"When we verified the car's engine number, we found that it was from our area. Our team is bringing the car back to the city. It's still in good condition. Further investigations are being carried out to nab the culprits," he added.