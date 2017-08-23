Cops scan 7 CCTV footages to trace missing Mumbai girl

Four Andheri police teams used several witness interviews and CCTV footage from 7 spots to trace 17-year-old college student Swati Kange, who had gone missing from her Vile Parle home, to Diva



Swati Kange reunited with her parents

Swati Kange, the 17-year-old college student who had gone missing from her Vile Parle home on August 16, was traced by the police on August 22. The Mumbai police tweeted a picture of an emotional family reunion yesterday.

This paper had reported how her frantic family was looking for her after the Science student failed to return home from her Andheri college on August 16. Her father Dayanand Kange had cited how the family was frantic with worry.

Emotional moment for family on reuniting with their 17 year old, missing since 6 days.Andheri police worked relentlessly to make this happen pic.twitter.com/ZHdvHkZ1Hr — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 22, 2017



The tweet from the Mumbai police

The police said the girl was found yesterday, August 22 in Thane at 4 am. They claimed she had left home after a dispute with her parents on August 16. The Andheri police, following a missing persons complaint, had formed four teams to trace the girl. They scanned seven CCTV footages and questioned several people including her friends to ascertain her whereabouts.

On Tuesday two police officials from Andheri police station PSI Chetan Pachelwar and Constable Chavan got reliable information that the girl was in Diva following which they managed to locate her and brought her back to Andheri.

Senior police inspector, Pandit Thorat of Andheri police station, said, “The team of Andheri police station worked relentlessly to trace the missing person. After the due process at the police station, the girl has been handed over to the family”.

Her mother, refused to divulge details, simply saying, “My daughter is yet to come home. She is still at Andheri police station. I do not know the entire story. I only know that she had gone away with some friends. I am just happy that she is back safe and sound.”

