Uttar Pradesh corporator's missing son found dead at Juhu Chowpatty

The 11-year-old son of a UP corporator, who had been missing from his Ghatkopar residence since Monday, was found dead on Juhu Chowpatty on Wednesday.

According to the police, Irfan Rizwan Ali Sheikh, a resident of Hindusthan Chawl, Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar (East), had gone missing on Monday evening. "He told his mother that he was going go play with his friends. When he didn't return home, his family got worried. After attempts to find him failed, they decided to register a complaint with the police," said an officer. "A case was registered against unknown persons under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC," the officer added.

Last evening, the Santacruz police found an unidentified body at Juhu Chowpatty. After taking custody of the body, the cops circulated photo of the boy across police stations. "We realised that the body was Sheikh's and later informed the family," said an officer with the Ghatkopar police.

Sheikh lived with his 36-year-old mother and two siblings. His father is a corporator in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, and lives there.

Mubina, who is Sheikh's maternal aunt, said, "We don't have any enmity with anyone here. We don't even know how all of this happened."

She suspected a friend's involvement in the murder. "None of his friends were missing when this happened. We want a detailed investigation," Mubina added.

The primary post-mortem report suggests that Sheikh died due to drowning. No external injuries were reported. "We are checking CCTV footage of Metro and railway stations to find out how the boy landed at Juhu Chowpatty," said an officer.