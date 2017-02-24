Corporators booked for Thane builder's suicide win comfortably



Najeeb Mulla

Three of the four corporators, who were booked for Thane builder Suraj Parmar's suicide, have won the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. For them it's definitely a big win as they feel that by showing support, the public has proved them not guilty.

Hanumant Jagdale

All the four accused, identified as Vikrant Chavan, Hanumant Jagdale, Sudhakar Chavan and Najeeb Mulla, had contested from different wards in Thane. Jagdale and Mulla were candidates of the Nationalist Congress Party, Vikrant was from Congress, and Sudhakar was an Independent candidate. Even though three of them managed to get public support, Sudhakar failed to grab the winning spot.



Vikrant Chavan

Mulla, who won from ward number 10 in Rabodi said, "The fact that I have won proves that citizens have trust in me and that they believe that I was falsely implicated. Truth always wins and in the coming days, the same will be proved in court. I received 9.400 votes and won with a margin of 6,000."

Vikrant, who contested from ward number 70 in Vartak Nagar said, "I am the only Congress candidate to win from Thane, which clearly points at the work that I have done. I am not a criminal, or else no one would have voted for me. I have won with a lead of 1,500 votes." Jagdale, who won from ward number 6 in Lokamanya Nagar, was not available for comment.