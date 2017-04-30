Correspondents' dinner goes on, without Donald Trump



Donald Trump

Washington: The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association is taking place without its traditional star.

This year the president of the US, Donald Trump, has decided to stay away from an event in which he would be a prime target of biting humour.

That's dulled the glitter emanating from celebrities who usually come to the Saturday night dinner as guests of media outlets. The event is focusing on the First Amendment and the crucial role of the press in a democracy.