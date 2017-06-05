Couple, daughter among four killed on Delhi-Jaipur highway

A couple, their teenaged daughter and a female relative were killed near Manesar on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai National Highway on Sunday evening, police said.

Dinesh, 28, his wife Saroj, their minor daughter and relative Rambhateri were killed when a speeding Rajasthan Roadways bus jumped the road divider and rammed into their car.

A senior police officer told IANS that the death toll could increase as some bus passengers were also critically injured. They have been admitted to a private hospital in the area. There was a massive traffic jam on the stretch following the accident.