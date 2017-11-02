Couple from Peru saves for 3 years to bring Shah Rukh Khan a birthday gift!

It's Shah Rukh Khan's 52nd birthday today and millions of fans are celebrating the occasion worldwide. One such couple has travelled to Mumbai all the way from the Latin American country of Peru, to give gifts and wish their favourite star on his birthday.

Claudia Calle Rodríguez (L) and Manigret Aparicio Solis (R) in their Cusco home

Fuelled by their lifelong dream to meet Shah Rukh Khan, Manigret Aparicio Solis, and his girlfriend, Claudia Calle Rodríguez, have been saving up for this visit from 3 years. The duo resides in Cusco, a city in southeastern Peru, and has travelled more than 28 hours via Sao Paolo, Ethiopia and New Delhi to reach their beloved superstar’s home city.

Coming to India on behalf of hundreds of SRK’s fans in Peru, the couple has brought a Peruvian llama doll and a traditional hat as gifts for King Khan on his 52nd birthday. With fond wishes for their hero, the duo said, “We love and admire him, as an actor and as a person. We see him as an example to follow and really want to meet him.”They add, “Thousands and thousands of Peruvian people are waiting for him. SRK please come to Perú and Cusco.”

Claudia and Manigret holding an SRK banner

Along with gifts for the star, the couple has also brought lots of gifts such as hats, mittens, and t-shirts, for fellow ‘SRKians’, people who they haven’t met but with whom they share a common love.

The couple brings gifts for fellow SRK fans

Solis was first introduced to Hindi cinema during his childhood by his grandfather. Starting off with hits like Joker and Sholay, Solis recounts watching ‘Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham’ as his very first Shah Rukh Khan movie. This was followed by hits like ‘Koyla',‘Karan Arjun’ and there’s been no turning back since.

The couple proudly owns the complete works of SRK, right from his TV debut ‘Fauji’ to his latest release, ‘Raees’. While Claudia Rodríguez feels very emotional about ‘Veer Zaara’, Manigret is quick to say that ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is his favourite Shah Rukh Khan movie. He goes on to perfectly narrate the movie’s popular dialogue, “Bade bade deshon mein aaisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai señorita.”

It hasn’t always been easy catching SRKs latest releases for them. Despite having lots of friends who are equally fond of Hindi cinema, the duo has often found it difficult to get their hands on Bollywood movies and often end up watching SRK movies via video projectors.

An SRK poster at Claudia and Maigret's workplace in Peru

The fans’ love for SRK has also translated into a love for India. Apart from celebrating India’s Independence Day at the hotel they work in back home, they also hope to see some sights in this incredible nation.

Celebrating India's Independence Day in Peru





Claudia Rodriguez and Manigret Solis outside SRK's home in Mumbai

However, the main stop remains Shah Rukh Khan’s home in Mumbai. While the duo has already visited Mannat twice since arriving at Mumbai, they hope that November 2nd will be the day their dream comes to life. We really hope SRK gets a chance to collect his heartfelt gifts in person!