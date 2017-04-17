Couple held for rape and kidnap of minor in Delhi

New Delhi: A man and woman in a live-in relationship were arrested from south Delhi for their involvement in the kidnap and rape of a minor, police said on Friday.

Police said accused Arman, 38, and his live-in partner Hasina, 25, are involved in many cases of child trafficking. They were arrested from the Sarai Kale Khan area.

"Both were absconding since February 2 after a team of Nizamuddin police and Delhi Women's Commission rescued a 15-year-old girl after a Border Security Force trooper called on women's helpline," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.

Police said the girl from Chhattisgarh was kidnapped by Arman, after she was called by Hasina to New Delhi railway station in 2016 on the pretext of a job and good marriage prospects. Armaan later raped her, the DCP said.

Their accomplices Mohammad Afroz, Pappu Yadav and Mohammad Zakir were arrested on February 3 from near Nizamuddin railway station and Faridabad in Haryana.