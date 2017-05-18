Couple succumbed to burn injuries after gas cylinder explodes



Representation pic

Days after being badly burnt when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their building, a couple succumbed to their injuries in a hospital on Wednesday, police said.

"Mukul Rohtagi and his wife Poonam, who suffered burn injuries in the cylinder explosion in Munirka village (in south Delhi), succumbed to their injuries during treatment in a city hospital," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal.

The incident occurred on May 12 when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a basement used for laundry hall and triggered a blaze. A dozen others had suffered burn injuries and are under treatment in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.