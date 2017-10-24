Imagine starting a course in October and being informed that examinations for the same would be held in November. This is the reality for hundreds of students who enrolled for the Masters in Public Relations course at Mumbai University (MU) this year. Students, as well as teachers, are shocked by the move because, in several colleges, the admission process ended just a few days ago, on October 20. Faculty members have decided to write to the varsity authorities to postpone the exams, the timetable for which was released by MU recently.

As per protocol, the varsity needs to ensure 90 days of teaching before an exam, for any course, is slotted. Due to the results mess this year, the admission process in most courses was delayed by several months, and the enrolment process was completed last week. The timetable released by MU, exams for the MA in Public Relations course are slated to begin on November 1.

Speaking to mid-day, a senior professor from a Chembur College said, "This is utterly absurd. How do the authorities expect either the students or us to be prepared for exams? We have lost days of teaching due to the results and admission delay. Then, the varsity declared a week of non-instructional days so that we could focus on assessment work. Obviously, no progress has been made inside the classes."

He added that several senior professors from the MU have joined hands to urge the varsity to postpone the examinations.

When contacted, director of examinations and evaluations, Dr Arjun Ghatule, said, "The exam timetable is usually prepared considering the admission schedule. I will have to check if there was any error this time in deciding this specific timetable. Accordingly, we will take corrective measures, if required."