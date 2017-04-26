Court: Why no action against Dhinakaran in EC bribery case?

AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran is being questioned by the Delhi Police

New Delhi: What action has been taken against AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran when all allegations in the ECâÂÂbribery case are against him, a special court asked the Delhi Police yesterday.

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary asked the question when the police produced in court alleged middleman Suresh alias Sukesh Chandrasekhar, arrested for allegedly striking a deal of R50 crore to help the AIADMK (Amma) faction keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol.

"What is the position of the main accused? What action has been taken against Dhinakaran? Why are you not taking action against him? The whole allegations are against him," the judge asked the police's crime branch.

Chandrashekhar's police custody of eight days, which ended yesterday, was extended till April 28 by the court.

Rs 50cr Alleged bribery deal struck to retain AIADMK;s poll symbol