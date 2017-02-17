Court acquits two accused in Delhi serial blasts case



A relative of one of the victims outside the court. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi court yesterday acquitted two persons, accused in 2005 Diwali-eve serial blasts case here which had claimed 67 lives, saying the prosecution has failed to prove their guilt.

Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh acquitted Mohd Rafiq Shah and Mohd Hussain Fazli of all the charges. However, he held the third accused, Tariq Ahmed Dar, guilty of being a member of a terror outfit and giving support to it, but let him off too, saying he has already undergone more than ten years in jail, which is the maximum punishment prescribed under the law for these offences.

The serial blasts at three places - Sarojini Nagar, Paharganj and Kalkaji - on October 29, 2005 had taken a toll of 67 lives and injured over 225 persons.

Dar was convicted for the offence punishable under Section 38 (being the member of a terror organisation) and Section 39 (giving support to such outfit) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Farooq Ahmed Batloo and Ghulam Ahmed Khan had earlier pleaded guilty and were let off by the court for the period already undergone by them. Terror funding was the allegation against both these accused.