Court allows issuance of Letters Rogatory to Turkey in ISIS suspect case

A special NIA court here today allowed issuance of Letters Rogatory (LR) to Turkey in connection with a case of arrest of a suspected ISIS operative from Parbhani in Maharashtra.



Abu Zaid

"We had sought issuance of LR to Turkey, to seek relevant documents and to record statements of some witnesses. The court has allowed our plea," an NIA official said. Maharashtra ATS had last year arrested Naser Bin Abubakar Yafai from Parbhani district.

According to police, he had allegedly planned a bomb blast in Nanded city (in Nanded district of Maharashtra) in the month of Ramzan and was to receive some weapons from Syria.

Yafai had come in contact with the terror outfit through Internet and had allegedly renewed his passport to visit Syria. He also had frequent discussions with one Farooq from Syria. The NIA had later taken over the probe into the case.