Court asks CBI to give Jiah Khan's mother the info she wants



Jiah Khan and mother Rabia

A special women’s court yesterday gave the CBI till January 28 to provide the information sought by Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan.

Rabia’s lawyer, Swapnil Ambure, had filed an application asking for three things, the first being the call records of four people: Anju Mahendru, Deva, Munnu and Karan, “the people accompanying and communicating with the accused (Sooraj) on the date of incident.”

Rabia has also asked for CCTV footage of Novotel Hotel, as Sooraj claims that he was present there when Jiah committed suicide, and lastly, status of the dupatta which was used by her to hang herself.