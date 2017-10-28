Bandra court asks Queenie Dhody to apologise for taking picture at Rhea Pillai-Leander Paes hearing

Socialite and jewellery designer Queenie Dhody, who accompanied friend Rhea Pillai to the Bandra Magistrate Court yesterday for her hearing in the domestic violence case she's lodged against tennis ace Leander Paes, caused quite a flutter. Not because of her glam quotient though, but because she allegedly clicked a photo inside the courtroom.



Queenie Dhody

After the hearing, Paes' lawyer complained to the court that he saw Dhody, who was sitting in the front row, taking a picture. The magistrate then asked Pillai's lawyers to get her back inside. When she returned, the court asked her to give in writing that she clicked a photo of the proceedings, and submit an apology for the same.

Dhody gave a written statement to the judge, calling it an inadvertent error and unintentional. She said it was a random and blurry image, which she clicked before the cross started.

Pillai had registered the domestic violence case against Paes in 2014. This July, the Supreme Court ordered the city court to decide the matter within six months. Pillai has asked for maintenance, alleging that Paes had been an absentee father, leaving her to bear the expenses for their daughter, and demanding a one-time payment of R42.37 lakh to pay her back for expenses already borne, as well as monthly payments of Rs 2.62 lakh to support her and their daughter.

