Court directs police to conduct regular medical check-up of Dinakaran's aide



T.T.V. Dinakaran

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday directed Delhi Police to conduct the regular medical examination of AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dinakaran's close aide Sukesh Chandrasekar, who was arrested in a graft case.

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary direction came when she was informed by the defence counsel that their client is being harassed in custody. Defence counsel Ashwini Kumar and M. Theepa also told court that police are not allowing them to meet him.

The court directed police to allow the lawyers to meet the accused and also to conduct the medical examination of the accused after every 48 hours. Defence counsel alleged that police is misguiding lawyers. They apprised the court about Monday incident when the police went from one court room to another to seek Chandrasekar's custody but could find any judge.

The defence counsel also told court that Monday's remand proceeding was conducted without the presence of defence lawyers. On Monday evening, Chandrasekar was remanded to eight days' police custody. Chandrasekar was arrested from a south Delhi hotel on Sunday night allegedly with Rs 1.3 crore that was meant for bribing the poll panel members.

Chandrasekar reportedly told police that he was Dinakaran's "middleman" and was asked to pay the money to the officials in exchange for the symbol. AIADMK leader Dinakaran, a nephew of jailed party chief V.K. Sasikala, was accused of trying to bribe the Election Commission with crores of rupees to reclaim the party's disputed and now frozen "two leaves" symbol.