Court directs Punjab Police to register FIR against Radhe Maa



Radhe Maa

The Punjab and Haryana Court has directed the Punjab Police to file a FIR against self-styled God woman Radhe Maa. This is based on a plea by Surender Mittal, a resident of Phagwara, Punjab.



Mittal had approached the court saying he constantly threatened by Radhe Maa from speaking against her.

Sukhwinder Kaur alias Radhe Maa has been a subject of several controversies since the last two years.

In April this year, the Bombay High Court asked police to record the statement of a Mumbai resident who had alleged that the self-styled God woman had instigated her in-laws to harass her for dowry.



Justice Sadhana Jadhav gave this direction to the Borivali police here while recently hearing an application filed by Niki Gupta pleading that she may be allowed to assist the police in conducting further probe on the basis of her statement.



The high court asked the Borivli police to record Gupta's statement and, if necessary, take further action as per law.



In September 2016, Manmohan Gupta, the owner of MM Mithaiwala, a sweet shop, filed a criminal intimidation complaint against her alleging that she is trying to usurp his Borivli bungalow through his sons.



In March 2016, Mumbai police lodged an FIR against the religious leader for carrying a 'trishul' (trident) on a flight from Aurangabad to Mumbai in 2015. RTI activist Asad Patel had alleged that Radhe Maa carried trident on a flight in August 2015. He had approached the court, seeking registration of FIR.



In October 2015, Bollywood actress Dolly Bindra accused Radhe Maa of sexually exploiting her. Dolly, who is known for her participation in reality TV show 'Big Boss' (Season 4), filed a complaint with the police alleging that Radhe Maa and her supporters sexually assaulted her.

- With inputs from ANI