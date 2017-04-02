Court extends stay on Pratyusha Banerjee's film



Pratyusha Banerjee

The Dindoshi sessions court continued the stay on deceased actress Pratyusha Banerjee's film Hum Kuch Keh Na Sakey, which is based on her life.

Injunction petition

On Thursday, Banerjee's former boyfriend Rahul Raj filed an injunction petition, alleging that the film, made by the actress's close friend Kamya Punjabi, defames him. Singh's lawyer Sneha Singh said, "The film openly takes his name, even as the case is sub-judice. We have been trying to serve the makers a notice, but they refuse to accept it."

Charging ahead

Punjabi, however, denied receiving any court notice and refused to react to Singh's allegations. "I have not got any court notice and Pratyusha's film has released and the web link sent out," she said.

Lawyer Shreyans Mithare said, "I sent a person to her house; there was a notice hung there which stated only 'dudhwala' will be allowed inside.''

Punjabi was to hold a screening of the film yesterday to commemorate Banerjee's first death anniversary, but following the court's stay order, that did not happen. Previously, she released the film on a video-sharing website.

Contempt of court?

"The stay on the release has been reported by the media and Punjabi has been informed about it, which means this is contempt of court," said Mithare on the online release.

He will file a case of contempt of court against her on Monday.