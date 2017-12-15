Court junks Indrani Mukerjea's plea for Peter Mukerjea's call records

Indrani Mukerjea has no propriety asking for husband Peter Mukerjea's call data records (CDR), a special CBI court observed on Thursday, while rejecting her application for getting Peter's CDR for 2012 and 2015

The Sheena Bora murder accused said in her application that she has strong reasons to believe co-accused Peter conspired and abducted her daughter Sheena in 2012, who may have lost her life on account of his greed, betrayal, jealously, lust and ill-will.

The application stated, "I also believe that Peter along with other persons may have manipulated circumstances to frame me and influence witnesses, situation and information leading to my arrest for the heinous crime that [he] may have committed, aided and abetted."

In his reply to the application, Peter rejected the allegations and stated that Indrani has an ulterior motive to malign his reputation, "It appears that it is a desperate attempt on her part to wriggle out of the situation and is thus playing the 'victim' card."

Rejecting the application the court said Indrani's advocate was withdrawing her allegations claiming they had been made because of an emotional outburst. It then observed that judicial decisions can't be taken on the basis of a party's emotional outburst.