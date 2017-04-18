Court orders FIR against woman cop for sexual assaulting girl



Representation pic

A court here on Monday ordered a case be registered against a woman police official who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav gave the order when the 13-year-old girl informed him that she was sexually assaulted by the woman investigating officer of the case. The girl also told the court that she had complained to the police but no action was taken.

The court, meanwhile, dismissed the third bail plea of the teacher in a government school, where the girl was studying. It also sought status report in the matter and listed the matter for April 29 for further hearing. The court was hearing a case where a minor girl who was sexually harassed by her class teacher in August 2016.

The victim alleged that her parents were threatened when they visited school to complain against the teacher. The school authorities even took a thumb impression of the child's father on a blank paper and later allegedly wrote a confession letter in the name of the girl's father that he had repeatedly sexually assaulted his daughter.