Court rejects Subramanian Swamy's plea for papers in National Herald case



Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: In a relief to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, a Delhi court yesterday rejected “as fishing inquiry” a plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking a direction to Congress party and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) to produce certain records related to the National Herald case. The court said that Swamy “seemed to enlarge the scope of present proceedings”.

Metropolitan Magistrate Lovleen, meanwhile, gave last opportunity to Swamy to submit the list of his witnesses in the case lodged against Gandhis and some other Congress leaders and fixed the matter on February 10 for hearing arguments on framing of charges.

Swamy, in his private criminal complaint, has accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore which AJL owed to the Congress. Besides the Gandhis, other accused — Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda — have also denied the allegations levelled against them.