Court reserves order on NBW against Dr Zakir Naik

A special court on Wednesday reserved till the following day its order on Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking a non-bailable warrant against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

The central agency said it had sent summons four times since January to Naik, who is at present in the UAE, but he didn't appear before it.

The ED registered a criminal case for money laundering against Naik and others last December after taking cognizance of a complaint registered against him by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.