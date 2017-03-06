Court to Delhi Police: File action taken report on Ramjas College incident

Delhi University students during an agitation demanding arrest of ABVP members for the clash at Ramjas College last week. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: A court in New Delhi on Monday asked the Delhi Police to file its action taken report against those who allegedly raised anti-national slogans at Delhi University's Ramjas College.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra sought the action taken report from the police official of Maurice Nagar police station and listed the matter for further hearing on March 30.

The court was hearing a criminal complaint filed by advocate Vivek Garg who alleged that "massive anti-national slogans and activities were being carried out by leaders and students of All India Students Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) in Ramjas College, shamelessly and openly supporting India's enemy -- Pakistan."

"The criminal acts of the accused were also boosting morale of terrorists against our country," the complaint said.

A clash took place between the members of the Right-wing student union Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) affiliated to the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the AISA, a Left-leaning student organisation, at Ramjas College on February 22.